Golden Knights rout Panthers in Game 5 to win franchise's first Stanley Cup title

The Vegas Golden Knights joined the NHL as an expansion franchise in 2017.

Six seasons later, they're Stanley Cup champions.

The Golden Knights closed out the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night with a 9-3 thumping of the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The countdown to Stanley. ⏳



Turn it up, soak it in. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/59y2MjbEO2 — NHL (@NHL) June 14, 2023

Vegas' championship triumph bookends an impressive six-year opening stretch for the franchise. The Golden Knights reached the Cup Final in their inaugural 2017-18 campaign and they made it back to the Western Conference Final two seasons later.

After missing the playoffs for the first time last season, Vegas brought in Bruce Cassidy to replace Peter DeBoer as head coach and went on to post a franchise-best 111 points in the regular season. The Golden Knights entered the playoffs as the top seed in the West, taking down the Winnipeg Jets in five games, the Edmonton Oilers in six and the Dallas Stars in six to book their second Cup Final trip.

The Golden Knights outscored the Panthers by a 17-9 advantage over the first four games of the series, and Vegas jumped on Florida early in Game 5.

During a Florida power play 11 minutes into the first period, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone came up with a takeaway at Vegas' blue line and capitalized on a two-on-one break by beating Sergei Bobrovsky for a shorthanded goal.

Less than two minutes later, Vegas lit the lamp again. This time, Nicolas Hague knocked home the puck following a hectic sequence in front of the net.

The Panthers got on the board minutes into the second period as Aaron Ekblad fired a wrist shot from long range past Adin Hill.

But the Golden Knights answered back with another flurry. First, Alec Martinez scored on a wrister from the high slot with under 10 minutes left in the second.

Then, less than two minutes later, Reilly Smith slammed home a slick between-the-legs feed from William Karlsson in front of the net.

REILLY SMITH MAKES IT 4-1 VEGAS 🥵 pic.twitter.com/JCJLm19ubS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2023

Vegas' captain got on the scoresheet once again five minutes later as Bobrovsky couldn't corral a wrister from Stone.

The second-period flurry ended with seconds on the clock. Michael Amadio scored on the doorstep on his own rebound to give Vegas a commanding five-goal lead.

Michael Amadio adds another goal to the Vegas lead with just 1.2 seconds left in the 2nd period!#VegasBorn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/6NNAUnJsGC — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) June 14, 2023

Ivan Barbashev made it five unanswered goals for Vegas by chipping in a rebound chance on the doorstep with under 12 minutes remaining.

Ivan Barbashev chips Eichel's rebound into the back of the net to put Vegas up 7-1 in the third!#VegasBorn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/BA0j3o9P8N — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) June 14, 2023

Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett finally ended Florida's scoring drought with two quick scores, but Stone put any potential for a miraculous Panthers comeback to bed with an empty-netter from deep in Vegas' own end.

STONE'S GOT THE FIRST HAT TRICK IN THE CUP FINAL SINCE FORSBERG IN 1996 🎩 pic.twitter.com/9NWpmA57OA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 14, 2023

The long-distance score gave Stone the first hat trick in the Stanley Cup Final since Peter Forsberg in 1996.

Nicolas Roy put an exclamation point on Vegas' title-clinching win in the waning moments, becoming the latest Golden Knight to convert a rebound chance.

Nicolas Roy puts home the rebound for the 9th Golden Knights tally of the game!#VegasBorn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/YHrAS2gIF2 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) June 14, 2023

Original Golden Knight and ex-Panther Jonathan Marchessault was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the most valuable player of the playoffs. The 32-year-old tallied 13 goals and 12 assists during the postseason and is the first undrafted player to capture the award since Wayne Gretzky in 1988.

Your Conn Smythe winner is Jonathan Marchessault! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/gudLoyFUdO — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 14, 2023

The Panthers, meanwhile, came up three wins shy of their Cinderella run resulting in a first Stanley Cup title.

Entering the postseason as the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed, Florida shocked the hockey world with a seven-game upset of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins. The Panthers then disposed of the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games and swept the Carolina Hurricanes to reach their second Cup Final.