When is the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery? Sharks, Blackhawks vying for No. 1 pick 

As the Stanley Cup playoffs continue, the teams on the opposite end of the spectrum are eagerly awaiting a different date.

The NHL draft lottery is almost here, with three teams, in particular, hoping to land the No. 1 overall pick.

Of course, there's always the chance a team with a smaller percentage climbs the ladder to be on the clock first, but that won't be known until the lottery is official.

So, here's everything to know about the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, from the date to how to watch and more:

When is the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery?

The 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 7.

Which teams have the highest odds in the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery?

Three teams have at least an 11.5% chance or higher to pick first. The San Jose Sharks lead the way, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks (who picked No. 1 overall last season) and Anaheim Ducks:

1. San Jose Sharks: 18.5%

2. Chicago Blackhawks: 13.5%

3. Anaheim Ducks: 11.5%

4. Columbus Blue Jackets: 9.5%

5. Montreal Canadiens: 8.5%

6. Utah (formerly the Arizona Coyotes): 7.5%

7. Ottawa Senators: 6.5%

8. Seattle Kraken: 6.0%

9. Calgary Flames: 5.0%

10. New Jersey Devils: 3.5%

11. Buffalo Sabres: 3.0%

12. Philadelphia Flyers: 2.5%

13. Minnesota Wild: 2.0%

14. Pittsburgh Penguins: 1.5% (If Pittsburgh's pick this year is in the top 10, it has the option to transfer its 2025 first-round pick to the Sharks instead of its 2024 pick as a condition in the Erik Karlsson trade.)

15. Detroit Red Wings: 0.5%

16. St. Louis Blues: 0.5%

How to watch the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

The lottery will be broadcast on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

When is the 2024 NHL Draft?

The 2024 NHL Draft is expected to be held from Friday, June 28, through Saturday, June 29.