Connor McDavid's 2OT goal lifts Oilers over Stars in Western Conference Final Game 1

Connor McDavid scored 32 seconds into the second overtime and the Edmonton Oilers overcame their captain's double-minor penalty in the first extra period and beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night.

CONNOR MCDAVID WINS IT IN DOUBLE OVERTIME 😱



THE OILERS TAKE GAME 1 OF THE WCF 🚨 pic.twitter.com/K1GbudBRb6 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 24, 2024

The Stars were 0 for 3 on power plays in regulation, then couldn't capitalize on four minutes with a man advantage after a high-stick penalty against McDavid in the opening seconds of the first overtime that wasn't called until a replay review on the next stoppage of play,

Leon Draisaitl extended his playoff-opening points streak to 13 games with a goal, and Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots, three nights after the Oilers wrapped up their second-round series with a Game 7 victory on the road at Edmonton.

Tyler Seguin scored both goals for the Stars, who have lost Game 1 in their last seven playoff series since 2022.

Game 2 is Saturday night.

McDavid and Matt Duchene were skating away from the center circle by each other after the Oilers captain had won the faceoff between the two to open the first overtime period. There wasn't initially a whistle when Duchene took a stick to the face.

When Stars goalie Jake Oettinger secured the puck on a shot by Evan Bouchard to stop the clock 17 seconds into overtime, and with blood on Duchene's lower lip, officials did a replay review and enforced a double-minor penalty.

Dallas called a timeout after three shots through the first three minutes of that penalty, but got only one more shot on net after that before McDavid was out of the penalty box.

McDavid had a chance to end the game with about 5:20 left in the first overtime, but his shot was blocked with Oettinger and defenseman Chris Tanev both putting their sticks down to keep the puck out of the net.

Oettinger had 35 saves.