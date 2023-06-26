Here are 4 things to know about this week's NHL draft

It’s draft season.

Just over two weeks after the Vegas Golden Knights captured the Stanley Cup, the first major offseason event will occur with the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to kick off the multi-day event by making the first of 200-plus selections as all 32 NHL clubs add exciting young talent to their organization.

Before the Blackhawks officially go on the clock, here’s what to know about this year’s NHL draft.

When and where is the 2023 NHL Draft?

The 2023 NHL Draft is a two-day event that runs from Wednesday, June 28 to Thursday, June 29.

Bridgestone Arena, home of the Predators, in Nashville, Tenn., is the site of the 2023 draft. It's the draft's second appearance in Nashville, with the first coming in 2003.

How many rounds and picks are there in the 2023 NHL Draft?

The NHL draft is seven rounds long, with Round 1 taking place on Wednesday followed by Rounds 2 through 7 on Friday. There are a total of 224 selections.

Who will be the first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft?

Just like this year’s NBA draft, there is no drama at all surrounding the first overall pick. The Blackhawks will almost assuredly take center Connor Bedard after jumping from third to first in the draft lottery.

Bedard may be the most gifted prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015. The 17-year-old Canadian racked up a league-high 71 goals, 72 assists and 143 points over 57 games with the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League last season. It was his second consecutive 100-point season after recording 51 goals and 49 assists over 62 games in 2021-22.

Here are five things to know about Connor Bedard, the 17-year-old Canadian who is viewed as the favorite for the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft.

Who are the other top 2023 NHL Draft prospects?

After Bedard, an American prospect could hear his name called as Michigan center Adam Fantilli is projected by many to be the No. 2 overall pick. Center Will Smith, winger Ryan Leonard, center Oliver Moore and winger Gabriel Perreault, all of whom are U.S. national team development program products, along with UConn winger Matthew Wood could come off the board early as well.

Canadian forward Zach Benson, Swedish center/winger Leo Carlsson, Russian winger Matvei Michkov and Slovakian center/winger Dalibor Dvorsky are among the other top prospects.