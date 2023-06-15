What is the 2023 NHL Draft order? Here's a full list of picks

"With the first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks select Connor Bedard."
That will very likely be the line that kicks off this month's 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard might be the most gifted prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015, and the Blackhawks won the right to pick the highly coveted 17-year-old center by jumping up two spots in the draft lottery.
Chicago's widely anticipated selection of Bedard will be just the start of a two-day event where all 32 teams will have the chance to replenish their prospect pools with exciting young talent.
As it swiftly approaches, here's what to know about the draft.
Where is the 2023 NHL Draft?
Bridgestone Arena, home of the Predators, in Nashville, Tennessee, is the site of this year's NHL draft. This is Nashville's second time hosting the event, first doing so back in 2003.
When is the 2023 NHL Draft?
The 2023 NHL Draft begins with the first round on Wednesday, June 28. Rounds 2 through 7 will follow on Thursday, June 29.
How many rounds are there in the NHL draft?
There are seven rounds in the NHL draft.
How many picks are there in the NHL draft?
A total of 224 prospects will hear their name called this year.
What is the 2023 NHL Draft order?
Here's the full seven-round draft order, courtesy of NHL.com:
Round 1
1. Chicago
2. Anaheim
3. Columbus
4. San Jose
5. Montreal
6. Arizona
7. Philadelphia
8. Washington
9. Detroit
10. St. Louis
11. Vancouver
12. Arizona (from OTT)
13. Buffalo
14. Pittsburgh
15. Nashville
16. Calgary
17. Detroit (from NYI via VAN)
18. Winnipeg
19. Chicago (from TBL)
20. Seattle
21. Minnesota
22. Philadelphia (from LAK via CBJ)
23. NY Rangers
24. Nashville (from EDM)
25. St. Louis (from TOR)
26. San Jose (from NJD)
27. Colorado
28. Toronto (from BOS via WSH)
29. St. Louis (from DAL via NYR)
30. Carolina
31. Montreal (from FLA)
32. Vegas
Round 2
33. Anaheim
34. Columbus
35. Chicago
36. San Jose
37. Montreal
38. Arizona
39. Buffalo (from PHI)
40. Washington
41. Detroit
42. Detroit (from STL)
43. Detroit (from VAN)
44. Chicago (from OTT)
45. Buffalo
46. Nashville (from PIT)
47. Nashville
48. Calgary
49. NY Islanders
50. Seattle (from WPG via WSH)
51. Chicago (from TBL)
52. Seattle
53. Minnesota
54. Los Angeles
55. Chicago (from NYR)
56. Edmonton
57. Seattle (from TOR)
58. New Jersey
59. Anaheim (from COL)
60. Anaheim (from BOS)
61. Dallas
62. Carolina
63. Florida
64. Minnesota (from VGK via BUF)
Round 3
65. Anaheim
66. Columbus
67. Chicago
68. Nashville (from SJS)
69. Montreal
70. Arizona
71. Carolina (from PHI)
72. Arizona (from WSH)
73. Detroit
74. St. Louis
75. Vancouver
76. St. Louis (from OTT via TOR)
77. Vegas (from BUF)
78. Los Angeles (from PIT)
79. Nashville
80. New Jersey (from CGY via SEA, CBJ)
81. Arizona (from NYI)
82. Winnipeg
83. Nashville (from TBL)
84. Seattle
85. Anaheim (from MIN)
86. Buffalo (from LAK)
87. Philadelphia (from NYR)
88. Arizona (from EDM)
89. Vancouver (from TOR)
90. Pittsburgh (from NJD)
91. NY Rangers (from COL)
92. Boston
93. Chicago (from DAL via ARI)
94. San Jose (from CAR)
95. Philadelphia (from FLA)
96. Vegas
Round 4
97. Anaheim
98. Columbus
99. Chicago
100. San Jose
101. Montreal
102. Arizona
103. Philadelphia
104. Washington
105. Vancouver (from DET)
106. St. Louis
107. Vancouver
108. Ottawa
109. Buffalo
110. Montreal (from PIT)
111. Nashville
112. Calgary
113. NY Islanders
114. Columbus (from WPG via SEA)
115. Nashville (from TBL)
116. Seattle
117. Detroit (from MIN)
118. Los Angeles
119. Vancouver (from NYR)
120. Philadelphia (from EDM)
121. Nashville (from TOR)
122. New Jersey
123. San Jose (from COL via SEA)
124. Boston
125. Dallas
126. Carolina
127. Florida
128. Montreal (from VGK)
Round 5
129. Anaheim
130. San Jose (from CBJ)
131. Chicago
132. San Jose
133. Montreal
134. Arizona
135. Philadelphia
136. Washington
137. Detroit
138. St. Louis
139. Carolina (from VAN)
140. Ottawa
141. Buffalo
142. Pittsburgh
143. Nashville
144. Montreal (from CGY)
145. NY Islanders
146. Winnipeg
147. Nashville (from TBL)
148. Seattle
149. Minnesota
150. Los Angeles
151. Winnipeg (from NYR)
152. NY Rangers (from EDM)
153. Toronto
154. New Jersey
155. Colorado
156. Columbus (from BOS via MIN)
157. Dallas
158. Carolina
159. Florida
160. Arizona (from VGK)
Round 6
161. Anaheim
162. Arizona (from CBJ)
163. Carolina (from CHI)
164. San Jose
165. Montreal
166. Arizona
167. Philadelphia
168. Seattle (from WSH)
169. Detroit
170. St. Louis
171. Vancouver
172. Philadelphia (from OTT)
173. Buffalo
174. Pittsburgh
175. Nashville
176. Calgary
177. NY Islanders
178. NY Rangers (from WPG)
179. Tampa Bay
180. Seattle
181. Minnesota
182. Los Angeles
183. NY Rangers
184. Edmonton
185. Toronto
186. New Jersey
187. Colorado
188. Boston
189. Dallas
190. Carolina
191. Florida
192. Vegas
Round 7
193. Tampa Bay (from ANA)
194. Columbus
195. Chicago
196. San Jose
197. Montreal
198. Florida (from ARI)
199. Philadelphia
200. Washington
201. Detroit
202. St. Louis
203. San Jose (from VAN via ARI)
204. Ottawa
205. Buffalo
206. San Jose (from PIT)
207. Ottawa (from NSH)
208. Calgary
209. NY Islanders
210. Winnipeg
211. Tampa Bay
212. Seattle
213. Minnesota
214. Boston (from LAK)
215. Ottawa (from NYR)
216. Edmonton
217. Pittsburgh (from TOR)
218. New Jersey
219. Colorado
220. Boston
221. Dallas
222. Carolina
223. Pittsburgh (from FLA)
224. Vegas