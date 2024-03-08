Flyers acquire Stanley Cup-winning D-man in trade with Sabres

The Flyers added a veteran defenseman at Friday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline by acquiring Erik Johnson from the Sabres.

In exchange for Johnson, the Flyers sent Buffalo a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

With the trade of Sean Walker and the injures to Nick Seeler, Jamie Drysdale and Rasmus Ristolainen, the Flyers had become decimated on the back end.

Johnson, 35, has played in 970 career NHL games. He won a Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

