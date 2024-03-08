Flyers trade Wade Allison to Predators for intriguing winger

Wade Allison, who didn't see any time with the Flyers this season, was traded Friday to the Predators in exchange for 26-year-old forward Denis Gurianov.

Allison played 60 games for the Flyers in 2022-23, but he didn't make the big club's roster out of training camp this season.

The 26-year-old had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) and a plus-3 rating in 46 games for AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 2016 second-round draft pick started looking more and more like a change-of-scenery candidate. Allison never really won over head coach John Tortorella and he also battled injuries throughout his time in the Flyers' system, going back to his sophomore year of college.

There's no doubting Allison's potential, though. He plays with a bottom-six motor and a big shot. In 75 career games with the Flyers, Allison had 13 goals and nine assists. He's a pending restricted free agent.

Gurianov comes to the Flyers with some intrigue. He's a 6-foot-3, 205-pound winger who has a 20-goal season and monstrous playoff run on his résumé.

In 2019-20 with the Stars, Gurianov put up 20 markers over 64 games. He then added 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) through 27 games in the bubbled playoffs as Dallas made a run to the Stanley Cup Final.

But over the last three seasons, the 2015 first-round pick has recorded eight goals and 11 assists in 80 games between three teams (Stars, Canadiens and Predators).

Gurianov is a pending unrestricted free agent with an $850,000 cap hit.

General manager Danny Briere told reporters in Tampa Bay, Florida that Gurianov will report to the Flyers. The club loaned Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning to the Phantoms, making room for Gurianov and its other trade acquisition Erik Johnson.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube