Ducks troll Flyers fans ahead of Cutter Gauthier's NHL debut

This was not how Flyers fans envisioned Cutter Gauthier in orange and black.

That being the Ducks' orange and black.

The Flyers' former top prospect signed his entry-level contract with Anaheim four days ago and is set to make his NHL debut tonight in Vegas against the Golden Knights.

So the Ducks saw an opportunity to rib Flyers fans and jumped on it, riling them up by posting this on their X account.

All smiles to be in the right Orange & Black. 😁#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/PF7sxyIyt5 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 18, 2024

Ouch.

By now, you know the story. The Flyers were forced to trade Gauthier in January because the 2022 fifth overall draft pick did not want to play for the organization. It was a significant loss for the Flyers considering the 20-year-old forward was expected to be a pillar to their rebuild.

This year, Gauthier won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and was one of college hockey's top players. The sophomore led the country with 38 goals for an Eagles team that lost in the national championship to Denver last weekend.

And now he's in the NHL, but wearing the Ducks' orange and black.

Something tells us Flyers fans are bookmarking that post above for a particular date next season.

