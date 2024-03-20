Flyers fan finds way to make his Cam York appreciation permanent

The Flyers Carnival made its return on Sunday for the 45th time in franchise history. Many things have changed for the organization over the span of the last calendar year, but this annual event remains the same.

And that's because it's simply wonderful.

Year in and out, fans, players and those in the organization make lasting memories through meet and greets, autograph sessions, playing games and much more.

Let's just say one fan in particular created a lasting memory in a unique way.

During an autograph session with Cam York, the defenseman signed a fan's jersey. Nothing out of the ordinary, right? … Until he was asked to sign the fan's leg.

Apparently, the fan told York that once he left the carnival, he was going to get the signature tattooed in that spot.

Sure enough, a few hours later, York received a direct message on Instagram confirming he did just that.

York later told Ashlyn Sullivan of NBC Sports Philadelphia that he felt bad, because had he known the fan was being serious, he would've made his No. 8 a little bit clearer.

You can watch the full story from the Flyers-Leafs game broadcast below:

At the Flyers Carnival last weekend, Cam York signed a fan's leg ... and it turned into a tattoo.

The Flyers Carnival is the largest fundraiser held every year for Flyers Charities.

You can learn more about their events here.

