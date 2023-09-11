Because of playing time issues, Michkov loaned to another KHL club

After three healthy scratches and hardly a season debut with SKA St. Petersburg, Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov was loaned to Sochi on Monday.

SKA St. Petersburg announced the news as a "mutual decision" made for the benefit of Michkov's career "following discussions between Matvei and management."

For some reason, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft struggled to get on the ice with SKA St. Petersburg. Michkov, one of the top prospects in Russian hockey, sat for three games and played just 6:12 minutes in his lone appearance. The 18-year-old is in Year 1 of a three-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg, one of the premier teams in the KHL, Russia's top pro league.

Playing for Sochi in the KHL should provide Michkov much greater opportunity. Sochi won just nine games last season. Michkov saw 27 games with Sochi on loan and put up 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).

"As far as me, selfishly, I just want him to play and play lots, have a big role offensively," Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said following the draft in late June.

The Flyers will see Michkov play more with Sochi, positive news for both parties.

