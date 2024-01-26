Flyers release new 2024 NHL Stadium Series jersey

It has been quite a season for Flyers jerseys.

The team, which already has new home and away sweaters, unveiled its 2024 Stadium Series jersey Friday.

The Flyers will face the Devils on Feb. 17 under the MetLife Stadium lights (8 p.m. ET/ABC). The next day, the Rangers and Islanders will meet to cap off the outdoor event in East Rutherford, New Jersey (3 p.m. ET/ABC).

"We do know that, uniquely, we're going to have fans of each of the teams at these games," NHL chief content officer and senior executive vice president Steve Mayer said last June. "It's not that far for those Flyer fans to travel up the turnpike to watch this game. You've got all the New Jersey fans that are right there and you're obviously going to have Rangers and Islanders fans. We want to have a little something for everyone."

No jersey snob here. The Flyers' Stadium Series sweater, made by adidas, looks pretty sharp. Cool concept on the sleeves and the white should pop under the lights on the television broadcast.

The pictures below are courtesy of the Flyers.

