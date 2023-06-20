Flyers release new jerseys, which have throwback flavor

The Flyers on Tuesday morning unveiled their new jerseys, marking the first design changes to the team's primary home and away sweaters since 2010.

The organization is going back to the popular burnt orange that the club featured in the 1980s and '90s.

Last month, the rebuilding Flyers introduced their new leadership group in a press conference at the Wells Fargo Center, a day the organization called a new era of orange.

“This new era of orange is all about honoring our franchise's storied past while writing an exciting, new chapter of Flyers history,” Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO and Flyers governor Dan Hilferty said in a statement released by the team Tuesday. “These new uniforms represent that sentiment perfectly with details to honor previous eras paired with a fresh, modern design. And there’s no better company than Independence Blue Cross to be our first jersey patch partner! It is an organization that has meant so much to me personally and the entire Philadelphia region.”

Per the Flyers' press release:

"The club collaborated with the NHL's league-wide uniform partner, adidas, to bring the design to life. Many key stakeholders across the organization including Flyers season ticket members, Flyers alumni and broadcasters were consulted throughout the process. To honor its tradition while carving out a new era for the franchise, the Flyers are combining notable components of its past jerseys to form a modern adaptation of its storied history."

The Flyers' home jersey and third alternate sweater will sport the Independence Blue Cross sponsor. The white road jersey will not.

“These burnt orange sweaters are one of the most iconic symbols of Flyers hockey,” president of hockey operations Keith Jones said in a statement released by the team. “There's no doubt that this look is known throughout the NHL and uniquely beloved by our fans because it brings to life one of the most important parts of our rebuild — it honors our past while we continue to forge a new path forward.”

Owen Tippett and Joel Farabee sported the new look recently. You can see the jerseys below in pictures courtesy of the Flyers.