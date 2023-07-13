Flyers sign RFA forward to new deal, giving them one more to go

Danny Briere signed Olle Lycksell to a new contract Thursday, leaving the Flyers' general manager with one more restricted free agent to sign this offseason.

Lycksell, a Swedish forward who turns 24 years old next month, earned a two-year, two-way, $1.575 million deal. The contract has an average annual value of $787,500. Lycksell will remain an RFA when his new deal expires.

Morgan Frost is the Flyers' final remaining RFA in line for a new contract.

Last season, Lycksell played eight games for the big club, recording an assist, seven blocked shots and five shots in 10:34 minutes per game. The 2017 sixth-round draft pick made his NHL debut in Game 2 of the season.

Olle Lycksell gets his solo lap ahead of NHL debut.



Flyers face Canucks. Pregame Live on @NBCSPhilly now. pic.twitter.com/DSoJbZGwXK — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) October 15, 2022

Lycksell was one of AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley's best players as the Phantoms went to the playoffs. In 53 games, the winger led Lehigh Valley with 31 assists and was second on the club with 45 points. He added two goals and two assists in three postseason games.

He's projected to open 2023-24 with the Phantoms and should give the Flyers a good depth option throughout the season. He'll have to prove to head coach John Tortorella that he can play a reliable bottom-six role.

