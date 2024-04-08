Trending
Flyers news

Flyers sign 6-foot-4 Swedish winger for next season

Eklind had 17 goals and 28 points this season in the SHL, Sweden's top pro league

By Jordan Hall

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Flyers on Monday signed winger Oscar Eklind out of the SHL to a one-year entry-level contract.

The deal is for next season and is worth $950,000.

Playing for Lulea in the SHL, Sweden's top pro league, Eklind scored a team-high 17 goals over 48 games this season. He added 11 assists and recorded a plus-5 rating in 16:37 minutes per game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In October, he had a hat trick against Vaxjo, the SHL's second-best team during the regular season.

Eklind turns 26 years old in July and will compete for a roster spot come training camp in September.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us