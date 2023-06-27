Flyers trade Hayes day before NHL draft

One day out from the NHL draft, Danny Briere made another trade for the rebuilding Flyers.

The club on Tuesday sent Kevin Hayes to the Blues in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. The Flyers will retain 50 percent of Hayes' remaining salary.

Hayes was a first-time All-Star in 2022-23 but saw his role diminish down the stretch as the Flyers shifted focus to a rebuild. The 31-year-old center has three years left on a seven-year, $50 million deal, which included a modified no-move clause. His annual cap hit for the Flyers will be $3,571,428 over the next three seasons.

At his end-of-the-season press conference, Hayes said he "picked up the message that was sent months ago" about whether he was wanted in the Flyers' rebuilding direction.

“Their decisions have probably already been made,” he said in April. “We don't know them yet. I'm sure I'll find out around the draft.”

Three weeks ago, Briere started the Flyers' offseason of subtraction by moving Ivan Provorov to the Blue Jackets.

It's no secret the Flyers did not make out well on the Hayes trade. A future sixth-round pick and half salary retention for a 6-foot-5 center coming off arguably the best season of his career is not great value in return. But Briere had his hands tied, especially when it became clear Hayes was not viewed as a piece to the future under head coach John Tortorella.

It's also difficult to move bigger contracts in today's NHL. Hayes had term (three more years) and top dollars ($7-plus million cap hit) remaining on his deal, while other clubs knew the Flyers were ready to part ways.

(More coming…)

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube