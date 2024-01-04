All-Star Konecny's big night spoiled by Flyers' blown lead and shootout loss

Travis Konecny was named an All-Star on Thursday night and played like one.

But the Flyers let the Blue Jackets hang around and steal a game from them, a game they really needed.

John Tortorella's club relinquished a third-period lead and suffered a 3-2 loss in the shootout at the Wells Fargo Center.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Johnny Gaudreau won it in the skills competition for Columbus.

The Flyers went to OT for the 10th time in the last 18 games. It could have been avoided.

Konecny scored two goals, the second on a pretty move to the net in the third period to hand the Flyers a 2-0 cushion.

Sean Couturier, Bobby Brink and Tyson Foerster were denied in the shootout.

The Flyers (19-13-6), playing their first home game in two weeks, needed to stabilize after losing five of their last six games. They're now on a season-worst four-game skid (0-2-2).

"Playing fast again, finding our confidence, our swagger again," Couturier said before the game. "Just doing the right little things consistently throughout 60 minutes. I don't think we're playing bad; it's just not good enough at this time of the year."

Tortorella shook up his lineup by sitting Cam Atkinson and Morgan Frost.

"It's between the athletes and I," Tortorella said postgame about why he sat both forwards.

The Flyers are 2-0-1 against the Blue Jackets (13-19-8) this season. The clubs meet once more in April at Nationwide Arena.

• Not long after being recognized on the Jumbotron for his All-Star selection, Konecny scored the game-opening goal with 2:48 minutes left in the first period.

Joel Farabee, with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) over his last 13 games, found Konecny right outside the crease.

He also assisted Konecny's second marker. Couturier picked up helpers on both goals, as well.

Konecny has 20 goals and entered the night on pace for 40 this season.

• The Flyers' last-ranked power play failed to take advantage of a golden opportunity at the end of the first period.

It had a 5-on-3 for a full two minutes but couldn't build on the 1-0 lead Konecny provided.

The power play finished 0 for 4, dropping to 12 for 122 on the season.

• Samuel Ersson made 26 saves on 28 shots.

He allowed goals to Damon Severson and Jake Bean in the third period. Bean got a piece of a shot and the change in direction seemed to catch Ersson by surprise.

The 24-year-old also made some timely saves later in the third period as Columbus pushed.

The Flyers played a solid brand in front of Ersson. They outshot the Blue Jackets 41-28 and blocked 22 shots.

Columbus netminder Daniil Tarasov stopped 39 of the Flyers' 41 shots.

• Before the game and during a first-period stoppage, the Flyers honored Tortorella for reaching 1,500 games as an NHL head coach. He hit the milestone last week in Seattle.

John Tortorella, not exactly one for attention, is recognized for 1,500 games as an NHL head coach. He reached the milestone last week. I think Travis Konecny enjoyed seeing his coach in the spotlight here. pic.twitter.com/JG14w0hTti — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) January 5, 2024

• The four-game homestand continues Saturday when the Flyers host the Flames (1 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube