Couturier effective in return, Flyers grab big win over Bruins

With Sean Couturier back in the lineup, the Flyers picked up a thrilling 3-2 win Saturday afternoon over the Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center.

Travis Konecny scored his 29th and 30th goals of the season. Tyson Foerster buried the game-winner with 1:31 minutes left.

Konecny broke the ice late in the second period with a power play goal. During the third period, he put the Flyers back in front, 2-1, before Danton Heinen got it back 56 seconds later.

It all set up for Foerster's heroics. The rookie winger had an assist, as well.

The Flyers (36-26-9) have earned at least a point in three straight games (2-0-1).

John Tortorella's club is 2-2-1 in this grueling seven-game stretch against contenders. It has the Panthers and Rangers remaining.

The Flyers now have 12 wins over top-10 clubs. They went 1-2-0 against the Bruins (41-16-15) in their three-game regular-season series. After allowing 12 goals over the first two meetings, the Flyers limited Boston this time.

Since the 2021-22 season, the Flyers have gone 2-7-0 against the Bruins.

Beat Bruins, 3-2

Beat Canucks, 2-0

Beat Canucks, 4-1

Beat Avalanche, 5-2

Beat Hurricanes, 3-1

Beat Stars, 5-1

Beat Panthers, 2-1

Beat Panthers, 2-1

Beat Jets, 2-0

Beat Jets, 4-1

Beat Oilers, 4-1

Beat Maple Leafs, 4-3 — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 23, 2024

• Couturier returned to the lineup after a two-game benching. The Flyers' captain played well on the fourth line with Noah Cates and Olle Lycksell. It may have been the Flyers' most effective line.

The trio had sustained time in the offensive zone, created some looks and drew the penalty to set up Konecny's man advantage marker.

Nicolas Deslauriers, Cam Atkinson, Denis Gurianov and Marc Staal were healthy scratches.

• With 11 games to go, the Flyers are in third place of the Metropolitan Division, a spot they've held since the end of January. They entered Saturday with a 75.4 percent chance to make the playoffs, per Hockey-Reference.com's probabilities report.

After Saturday's win, they're four points ahead of the Capitals and six up on the Islanders. Washington has played two fewer games than the Flyers and New York one fewer. The Flyers have one more matchup with each team.

• Samuel Ersson recorded 18 saves on 20 shots.

Boston tied the game a little over midway through the third period with a goal from Justin Brazeau. It came on the Flyers' third defensive pair of Egor Zamula and Erik Johnson. Brazeau finished with a good move on Ersson.

Konecny was almost the hero but Heinen stunned the Flyers to make it 2-2. Morgan Geekie somehow snuck a cross-ice pass through the Flyers' coverage.

The Flyers were able to hold David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand scoreless.

Boston netminder Linus Ullmark stopped 26 of the Flyers' 29 shots. He was solid through two periods but the Bruins needed him to be better late.

One minute and 16 seconds after Konecny scored in the middle frame, Johnson made an excellent defensive play to ignite a Scott Laughton breakaway. But Ullmark made an flashy glove save to keep Boston within one at second intermission.

• The Flyers are right back at it Sunday when they host Florida (6 p.m. ET/NBCSP+).

