Flyers see more positives this time but lose to Islanders in preseason

The Flyers looked more fresh and together Wednesday night as they got their second crack at the preseason.

Despite a better showing, the Flyers lost to the Islanders, 2-1, at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Ryan Poehling scored the Flyers' lone goal with 2:22 minutes left in the game.

For the second consecutive game, AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley head coach Ian Laperriere led the Flyers behind the bench. If the Flyers keep the same plan as last preseason, the big club's assistant coaches will run things the next two exhibition games, while head coach John Tortorella will take over for the final two.

The Flyers are 0-2-0 in the preseason and have been outscored 8-1. They lost badly to the Devils, 6-0, Monday night in Newark, New Jersey. They were much more competitive Wednesday against the Islanders but could scratch only one across late in the game with their net emptied for the extra skater.

Going back to the start of last preseason, the Flyers have scored just nine goals in eight exhibition games.

• Similar to Monday, the Flyers didn't go with much experience.

They had five players with over 100 games of NHL experience in the lineup: Nicolas Deslauriers, Scott Laughton, Garnet Hathaway, Victor Mete and Ryan Poehling.

Come Saturday, when the Flyers play their fourth preseason game and the first of three at home, the lineup should start to feature many more regulars. If the Flyers are still fighting it offensively, then that would be a little more telling.

• Some younger blueliners who are trying to work their way into the Flyers' defensive picture had solid performances.

Ronnie Attard moved well and was active offensively. In the second period, he delivered a heavy hit and had a good look on the power play. The 24-year-old righty shot joined the rush early in the third period but was denied again.

He finished with five shots and two blocked shots in 18-plus minutes. Going back to his time in the USHL, Attard has always been an under-the-radar type of player.

"I've been doing it my whole life, I've never been a highly-touted prospect or one of the key players to keep an eye on, so it's really nothing new to me," he said Wednesday after morning skate. "Just continue to put my head down and work and see where it takes me. It has gotten me this far, so I'm just going to keep that approach."

Emil Andrae, who has garnered plenty of attention, played his second preseason game. He did some good things in a little under 21 minutes.

The 21-year-old is strong, he can fend off forecheckers and isn't scared to take a hit to make a pass. For standing at a generous 5-foot-9, he plays a big-boy game.

Adam Ginning played a team-high 22:27 minutes, recorded five shots and one blocked shot.

• Roster hopeful Tanner Laczynski played a noticeable game in 13:17 minutes.

With the Flyers trailing 1-0 in the second period, Laczynski nearly scored on Ilya Sorokin. The 26-year-old center hit the post after taking a taking a nice feed from Cooper Marody. The puck almost bounced off of Sorokin and into the net but New York's No. 1 netminder reacted in time to keep the Flyers scoreless.

Laczynski also drew a penalty. He didn't hurt his outlook Wednesday night.

Wade Allison, a bubble forward like Laczynski, killed penalties but didn't see any time on the power play. He finished with 11:11 minutes, the second fewest of any Flyer.

• As planned, Felix Sandstrom started in net and played one period, while Samuel Ersson saw the final two frames.

Sandstrom stopped five of six shots. He made a couple of strong saves early to keep the game scoreless. The lone goal he allowed came on a funky bounce.

Ersson played well in relief, stopping 12 of 13 shots. The 23-year-old appeared to be screened when the Islanders beat him on their power play.

Sorokin, last season's Vezina Trophy runner-up, stopped all 12 shots he faced from the Flyers through 30:33 minutes. Kenneth Appleby finished the job for New York, making 17 saves.

• Travis Konecny practiced Wednesday morning but Cam Atkinson and Cam York did not. More on that here.

• The Flyers are scheduled to have two practices Thursday in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Their next preseason game is Friday in Boston against the Bruins (7 p.m. ET/NHL Network).

