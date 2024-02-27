Flyers vs. Lightning briefly delayed, impacted by partial power outage at WFC

The Wells Fargo Center experienced a partial power outage Tuesday night during the Flyers-Lightning game.

Part of the arena's electricity shut off with 13:39 minutes left in the first period. After a nine-minute delay, the game resumed with the arena still slightly dimmed and public address announcer Lou Nolan unable to call the action.

Phil Laws, the president of the Wells Fargo Center, said a transformer on the arena's event level gave out. Nobody was injured.

The electrical crew then started restoring the systems. During the second period, power started to return to the arena.

The game was not further delayed.

