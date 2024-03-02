Foerster's pair of goals in 45 seconds leads Flyers to key win over Senators

Tyson Foerster put the Flyers on his back late in the second period Saturday night to headline a 4-2 win over the Senators at the Wells Fargo Center.

In the span of just 45 seconds, the rookie winger buried a pair of goals to flip a 1-1 game into a commanding lead for the Flyers. Foerster struck in the final minute of the middle stanza. The second marker came on a penalty shot with only 1.5 seconds remaining.

Before the 22-year-old's heroics, the Flyers had been stymied by Ottawa's rookie netminder Mads Sogaard.

Joel Farabee scored the game-opening goal only 1:08 minutes into the action. But Sogaard locked in from there.

John Tortorella's club needed a bounce-back effort after losing the night before, 5-2, to the Capitals, its fifth defeat in the last seven games (2-4-1).

"You don't have to direct the group too much. They've assessed themselves pretty well this year," the Flyers' head coach said. "I had full confidence coming into tonight's game that they were going to answer the proper way. Doesn't mean you win the games, but I know they're going to answer the proper way."

A lively crowd watched the Flyers (32-23-7) eclipse their win total from last season (31-38-13).

"The crowd looked great tonight, they always do," Foerster said. "They were super loud."

After Thomas Chabot made it 3-2, Cam York iced the game with an empty-netter. He also finished with seven blocked shots.

With 20 games to go, the Flyers hold a playoff spot in third place of the Metropolitan Division. They entered Saturday with a 60.8 percent chance to make the postseason, according to Hockey-Reference.com's probabilities report.

"We need to pick up points at this time of year, especially at home," Scott Laughton, who had an assist and a plus-3 mark, said. "To get better at home here is crucial for us."

Travis Konecny missed a fifth straight game because of an upper-body injury. The Flyers' leading scorer is considered day to day. The club has stayed afloat in his absence, going 2-3-0.

The Flyers went 1-2-0 against the Senators (25-31-3) in their three-game regular-season series.

• Foerster has been awfully impressive in five games back from a right foot injury.

The 2020 first-round draft pick has put up six goals and seven points. His 16 goals on the season are among the NHL leaders for rookies.

"He does all the little things right," Farabee said. "He's a true pro for how young he is."

Everyone knows about his advanced shot — and he showed it on the go-ahead 2-1 goal — but what Tortorella has loved is Foerster's 200-foot game. He trusts him defensively and in puck battles. It has led to more and more minutes.

"It's easy for a coach to look at a guy for scoring but also know he's probably one of your best defensive players, too," Tortorella said. "I've been looking his way pretty much all year long."

Tyson Foerster scored the Flyers' fifth penalty shot goal, giving the team the NHL's single-season record.

• Felix Sandstrom, getting a crack at the Flyers' backup job down stretch, converted 24 saves on 26 shots.

"I want to be that guy, I want to be someone that can make a difference here," he said. "I'm ready for the challenge and I'm going to do everything I can to be a big positive for this group."

Sandstrom didn't see a ton of action early (only four shots in the first period) and Vladimir Tarasenko got him on a backhander to tie the game 4:04 minutes into the second period.

But the 27-year-old did his job in his season debut with the big club.

"He made some key saves at key times," Tortorella said. "I'm happy for him. He looked confident."

Nick Seeler blocked five shots to go along with an assist on Farabee's goal. The 30-year-old defenseman could be a popular target come next Friday's trade deadline. The Flyers will value him highly.

"We have said that from the get-go, we're not looking to trade Seels," Tortorella said. "He's a huge part of the competitiveness of the room, that brings that room together. He's one of the true competitors that I've ever coached as far as how he handles himself."

Sogaard, a 23-year-old making his 23rd career NHL start, stopped 36 of the Flyers' 39 shots.

The 6-foot-7, 196-pounder was Ottawa's best player in the first period, holding the Flyers to just one goal on 19 shots. He turned away three Flyers power plays.

The Senators rewarded him early in the second period by making it a new game on Tarasenko's goal.

• After being benched for the third period Friday night by an irate Tortorella, Bobby Brink skated on the fourth line with Sean Couturier and Nicolas Deslauriers against Ottawa.

The 22-year-old rookie was active offensively in limited minutes.

Cam Atkinson, who was a healthy scratch the previous two games, drew into the lineup for Olle Lycksell.

• After a day off Sunday, the Flyers host Kevin Hayes and the Blues on Monday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

