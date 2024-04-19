Watch: Briere, Tortorella address media after Flyers' 2023-24 season

The rebuilding Flyers saw their playoff push end on the final day of the season.

So what's next this offseason?

General manager Danny Briere and head coach John Tortorella will hold their end-of-the-season press conferences Friday, starting around 11 a.m. ET.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Stream the interviews live right here.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube