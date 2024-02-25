An octopus on ice may not be the strangest thing in the world, but an octopus on NHL ice is a different story.

During the Blackhawks' 3-2 overtime loss at home to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, that's what happened.

Following Alex DeBrincat's goal that tied the game at 2-2 for Detroit, a Red Wings fan threw an octopus on the ice.

Alex DeBrincat scores the game-tying goal in Chicago, and a Red Wings fan throws an octopus onto the United Center ice.



The crowd at United Center booed the moment, but it's something Detroit fans have done for years.

Here's what to know about the tradition, which is called "The Legend of the Octopus":

What is "The Legend of the Octopus" in the NHL?

The "Legend of the Octopus" in the NHL is a tradition in which Detroit Red Wings fans throw dead octopuses on the rink. It's typically been done for home playoff games, but there are several instances of it occurring during road games.

When did "The Legend of the Octopus" start in NHL?

The origin of "The Legend of the Octopus" dates back to 1952.

Why do Red Wings fans throw octopuses on the ice?

In 1952 it took only eight wins to lift the Stanley Cup, which is also the number of arms octopuses have.

The first instance occurred on April 15, 1952. Pete and Jerry Cusimano, brothers and storeowners in Detroit's Eastern Market, threw an octopus on the ice of Olympia Stadium in Detroit. The Red Wings would go on to sweep the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens to win the title, with the octopus being cited as key.