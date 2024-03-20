Trending
Scott Hanson joins NBC's Paris Olympics coverage as host of Peacock ‘Gold Zone' show

Hanson will be joined by Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila as "Gold Zone" hosts

By Max Molski

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Scott Hanson is swapping out red for gold this summer.

The "NFL RedZone" host is joining NBC Sports' Olympics coverage for the first time with "Gold Zone," a whip-around show for the 2024 Paris Olympics that will air daily on Peacock.

Similar to how "RedZone" goes from game to game on NFL Sundays, "Gold Zone" will air the best and most exciting Olympic moments at a given time.

“The Olympic Games are like no other sporting event with up to 40 competitions happening simultaneously,” NBC Olympics Production executive producer and president Molly Solomon said in a statement. “Given that scale, 'Gold Zone' is designed to be the viewer’s best friend, streaming the most important moments in real time.”

"Gold Zone" will premiere on July 27 and air from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day through Aug. 10.

Hanson will open each day's coverage before handing off to DIRECTV "Red Zone Channel" host Andrew Siciliano. This will be Siciliano's third Olympics with NBC, as he hosted "Gold Zone" for the 2014 Sochi Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics.

After Siciliano, "American Ninja Warrior" co-hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will take "Gold Zone" across the finish line each day. The duo served as the hosts of Peacock's "Tokyo Live" Olympics morning show in 2021 and Iseman returned for Peacock's coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Additional hosts and programming details will be announced at a later time.

"Gold Zone" will be available on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via "TV Everywhere" for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will mark the first time Peacock will stream every sport and event at a Summer Games.

