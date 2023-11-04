‘Absolute disgrace': Arsenal manager slams EPL officiating after triple VAR check vs. Newcastle

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 04: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, talks to fourth official, Graham Scott during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on November 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta berated the English Premier League officiating after his side lost 1-0 away to Newcastle on Saturday.

The game between two UEFA Champions League sides was cagey and physical, much like their two meetings last year that ended in a 0-0 draw in London and a 2-0 win for Arsenal at Tyneside.

But the Matchday 11 fixture between the sides ended in heated controversy, specifically towards Arteta's Arsenal.

The first incident came just before the end of the first half. Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes appeared to elbow Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in the back of the head with intent after the Italian got a pass off.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not issue a card for violent conduct, which in the English FA handbook is "when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a team-mate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made."

The key talking point came when Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon tapped the ball in to score in the 64th minute. The VAR checked three different possible infractions against Newcastle: the ball went out of play in the buildup, a shove in the back of an Arsenal defender and offside.

All three were controversially cleared and the goal stood. There were no lines drawn for the offside because there was "no available angle to see the point of contact," via Sky.

There were also shouts for a handball against Newcastle midfielder Joelinton, which happened during his arms-extended shove over Arsenal defender Gabriel that saw the ball drop to Gordon.

Arteta after the game slammed the league's officiating, calling it a "disgrace" and "embarrassing."

"Embarrassing what happened - how this goal stands, in the Premier League - this league we say is the best in the world," Arteta said. "I've been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed.

“It's a disgrace and there's too much at stake here. We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. When we're not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.

“The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It's not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this.”

“It’s embarrassing. There’s too much at stake.”



Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat against Newcastle. #NEWARS pic.twitter.com/gxjVyvMGYW — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 4, 2023

"We have to talk about how the hell this goal (can) stand up...I feel embarrassed...It's an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed...It's embarrassing...I feel sick to be part of this."

—MIKEL ARTETA on VAR allowing Newcastle's goal to stand 😡pic.twitter.com/TAg4hSGAAn — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 4, 2023

It becomes the latest high-profile officiating debate since Liverpool were wrongly disallowed a goal away to Tottenham earlier in the season, which saw the Reds lose. The PGMOL (England refereeing body) issued an apology to Liverpool and released the audio tapes after coming under heavy scrutiny, tapes which revealed how the VAR made a mistake in not giving the goal.

It remains the Reds' sole loss through 10 games while Arsenal just suffered their first, keeping them at third in the league with a chance at going top gone for now.

Newcastle were also awarded a controversial penalty last time out away to Wolves, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Anthony Taylor, the head referee, ended up being relegated to refereeing in the EFL Championship, one tier below the EPL.