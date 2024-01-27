Angry fan chases referee in English third-division game between Port Vale, Portsmouth

BURSLEM, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Ground stewards remove a fan who invaded the field to confront referee Craig Hicks during the Sky Bet League One match between Port Vale and Portsmouth at Vale Park on January 27, 2024 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

An angry supporter ran onto the field and chased the referee after a late penalty decision in England's third division on Saturday.

A Port Vale fan ran onto the pitch and chased the referee off it after he awarded Portsmouth a late penalty. 😳🏃pic.twitter.com/35sHaDo2BE — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 27, 2024

The Port Vale fan tried to confront referee Craig Hicks after he awarded an 88th-minute penalty to League One leader Portsmouth, which secured a 1-0 win for the visitor.

The supporter chased after Hicks, who ran into the dugout, before members of the coaching staff on the sideline intervened and stopped the fan.

Port Vale posted a statement on social media saying it condemned the fan's actions and “will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach.”

Joint EFL and @FA_PGMOL statement:



“We are appalled by the incident in today’s League One fixture between Port Vale and Portsmouth which saw referee Craig Hicks chased off the field of play and condemn the mindless actions of the individual involved.



"Match officials should… — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) January 27, 2024

The loss left Port Vale only one place above the relegation zone.

