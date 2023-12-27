Arsenal-Liverpool top-two duel on NBC becomes most-watched Premier League match in US history

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 23: Gabriel of Arsenal defends against Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 23, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Christmas Eve Eve delivered a record-setting English Premier League match.

Then top-of-the-table Arsenal and then second-place Liverpool played to a riveting 1-1 draw on Dec. 23. The game became the most-watched Premier League match in U.S. history, NBC Sports announced Wednesday.

The highly anticipated clash drew an average of 1.96 million viewers across NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

.@NBCSports presentation of Liverpool-Arsenal on Dec. 23 was the most-watched Premier League match in United States history, averaging 1.96 million viewers across NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms.https://t.co/FA9J1qr4Lx — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) December 27, 2023

It also drew an additional 328,000 viewers on Telemundo's Spanish-language broadcast.

The mark surpassed the average of 1.92 million viewers set by the Arsenal-Manchester United thriller last season on Jan. 22, 2023, which the Gunners prevailed 3-2 on a late winner by Eddie Nketiah.

In the statistically even match between Arsenal and Liverpool, it was the Gunners who struck first when defender Gabriel Magalhaes towered for a header inside the five-minute mark.

But star right winger Mohamed Salah equalized in the 29th minute off an exquisite long ball from right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold had a prime chance to make it 2-1 in the second half on a clear four-on-one opportunity, but his effort clanged the crossbar.

HUGE missed opportunity for Liverpool. 😳



Alexander-Arnold rattles the crossbar on a lightning-quick counter attack!



📺 @nbc & @peacock pic.twitter.com/16iVIcp5cY — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 23, 2023

Arsenal and Liverpool will meet in the league for the reverse fixture at the Emirates on Sunday, Feb. 4.

