Breaking down the 2023 MLS All-Star Game roster vs. Arsenal

Major League Soccer will have a vast array of talent at its disposal in the 2023 All-Star Game.

But will it be enough to topple its opponent?

The 2023 MLS All-Stars will battle English Premier League giants Arsenal as it seeks its first win in the annual event against a European team since 2015. That year, MLS beat Tottenham, another Premier League club, 2-1. But victories have dried up over the years, which included a loss to Arsenal in 2016.

Arsenal are returning to the game for the first time since then, and though they won that fixture, they'll be even tougher to overcome this time around.

Led by young manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal challenged Manchester City, the eventual treble winners, for the Premier League title before falling short due to depth reasons. But they've addressed some of those issues in the ongoing transfer window by signing versatile youngsters Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to go with the youngest team in the league.

So, here's what to know about the 28 players MLS will field to shut down the Gunners:

Goalkeepers

Roman Burki, St. Louis City SC: Burki, 32, has 82 saves and has a save percentage of 77+%, playing a pivotal role between the sticks for the newest expansion team. The former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper brings plenty of experience from Europe and should be the starter as a shot-stopping goalkeeper against Arsenal's lethal attack. He earned his spot after being voted in.

Tyler Miller, D.C. United: The 30-year-old Miller is in his first season with D.C. and has recorded six clean sheets and 56 saves. He might have a shot to be a hometown hero if he makes key saves in potential minutes. He was a coach's pick.

Djordje Petrovic, New England Revolution: Petrovic has been one of the best young goalkeepers in the league at 23 years old, helping New England sit in a top-three spot in the Eastern Conference. He was a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022 and has been an excellent replacement for Matt Turner, who had moved to Arsenal. He was a coach's pick.

Defenders

CB Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC: Zimmerman, a notable U.S. men's national team player, has played a key role in Nashville's low-conceding defense. He's a two-time MLS Defensive Player of the Year recipient and will need to be flawless in his minutes to give his squad a chance. He earned his spot after being voted in.

LB John Tolkin, New York Red Bulls: Tolkin has come up through the Red Bulls academy and developed into a solid young fullback capable of providing final passes for assists. He already has a career-high four assists and earned his spot as a coach's pick.

CB Tim Parker, St. Louis City SC: Parker is a true MLS veteran having played for four different teams, including his current stint with St. Louis. The 30-year-old has been a steady presence in the backline and has even helped the forwards with two goals. He was a coach's pick.

RB Ryan Hollingshead, LAFC: Hollingshead, 32, is another prime MLS vet with an attacking mind at right back. The 6-foot-2 defender played a vital role in LAFC winning the MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield in 2022, and earned a spot as a coach's pick.

LWB Alvaro Barreal, FC Cincinnati: Barreal can play anywhere on the left flank, and he's been operating as a left wing back to help both on offense and defense. The 22-year-old, who was voted in, has recorded three goals and five assists thus far this season.

RB Jon Gallagher, Austin: Gallagher, 27, is also enjoying a career season in Texas having contributed five goals and four assists as a right back. The Irish defender was voted in.

CB Jakob Glesnes, Philadelphia Union: Glesnes, 29, is a back-to-back All-Star and most recent recipient of the Defensive Player of the Year award. The Norwegian center back earned his spot as a coach's pick and will need to optimize his size and strength.

CB Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati: Miazga, like Barreal, has been an important piece to Cincinnati's back five that has conceded very few goals this season. The former USMNT mainstay will also have to put his 6-foot-4 frame to good use. He was voted in.

It’s been less than a year since the FIFA Men’s World Cup champion was crowned in Argentina. Now the women get their turn. But what are the differences between the two tournaments?

Midfielders

CAM Thiago Almada, Atlanta United: Almada has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the season, recording eight goals and 10 assists in his first full season in Atlanta. He was voted in and is an extremely gifted creator with the ball.

CAM Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC: The reigning MVP in Mukhtar is on pace to retain his crown. He leads the league with 13 goals and total goal contributions with 21, as he has also assisted eight times. He was also voted in.

CM Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy: The former FC Barcelona product is enjoying a solid first full season in MLS as the heart of LA Galaxy's midfield. He has three goals and six assists to his name and was a coach's pick.

CAM Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati: Acosta, 29, had double-digit goals and assists last year and is on pace to do so again this season, having already logged 10 goals and seven assists. He was voted in.

CM Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo: Herrera, a former captain of the Mexican national team, has been the crucial veteran in midfield stabilizing Houston's shape. He also has three goals and nine assists to his name as a coach's pick.

CAM Lucas Zelarayan, Columbus Crew: Zelarayan, 31, has contributed eight goals and seven assists to the Crew's attack as they fight for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference. The Argentine playmaker was a coach's pick.

CDM Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew: Morris is a 21-year-old midfielder who can play in a double pivot or as a box-to-box option. He's gradually making noise with the USMNT, too, and was voted in to represent a breakout season.

CDM Jose Martinez, Philadelphia Union: Martinez, 28, is a ball-winning defensive midfielder in the middle of the Union's formation who is aggressive and relentless. He earned his spot as a coach's pick.

CAM Carles Gil, New England Revolution: Gil, the 2021 league MVP, is having another fine season with seven goals and nine assists through 19 games as the Revolution challenge for the Supporters' Shield. He came in as a coach's pick.

CM Mathieu Choinière, CF Montreal: Choinière is one of two Commissioner's picks on the roster. The 24-year-old Canadian is versatile and can play as a central midfielder or out wide on either side.

Forwards

CF Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas: Ferreira, who broke out with FC Dallas last year, has double-digit goals already in 2023 and excelled in the Gold Cup, recording consecutive hat tricks. He was voted in.

RW Cristian Espinoza, San Jose Earthquakes: San Jose has made a surprising surge up the Western Conference ladder and the 28-year-old Espinoza has been the force up front. He's scored a career-high 10 goals to go with six assists thus far and was a coach's pick.

ST/LW Denis Bouanga, LAFC: Bouanga is one of the top scorers in MLS and can play anywhere across the front line thanks to solid speed and two-footed ability. The 28-year-old was voted in.

ST Christian Benteke, D.C. United: Benteke, a coach's pick, has familiarity with Arsenal as a former Premier League striker with Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. The 32-year-old Belgian international has eight goals and three assists to his name thus far.

ST Giorgos Giakoumakis, Atlanta United: Giakoumakis is another target No. 9 similar to Benteke who has provided a solid touch in front of goal for Atlanta, scoring 10 in 16. He was a coach's pick.

ST Kei Kamara, Chicago Fire: Kamara, 37, is the third-highest scorer in MLS history having played for over 10 different teams. He has five goals in 18 games this season and came in as a Commissioner's pick.

LW/RW Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders: Morris is another MLS veteran in his prime at 28, and has nine goals in 16 games with Seattle. He can also play across the front line and was voted in.