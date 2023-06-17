How to watch USMNT vs. Canada in 2023 Concacaf Nations League Final

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 15: Tim Weah #21 and Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States help teammate Christian Pulisic #10 up after he missed a shot on goal against Mexico in the first half during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Semifinal at Allegiant Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

A title is on the line Sunday when the U.S. men's national team takes on Canada in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League Final.

The USMNT reached the final after beating Mexico 3-0 in the semifinal on Thursday. Christian Pulisic netted a brace while Ricardo Pepi came off the bench and scored the dagger in the 78th minute in a game full of drama.

It also marked Folarin Balogun's first cap with the team after switching his allegiance from England, while Chris Richards and Miles Robinson illustrated what they could achieve together as a powerful center back duo.

Canada is coming into the final after beating Panama 2-0. Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies, Les Rouges' two marquee players, each found the back of the net.

January of 2022 was the last time these two nations met in a match, and it was Canada that prevailed against the Gregg Berhalter-led USMNT side.

Here's everything to know about the USMNT-Canada 2023 Concacaf Nations League Final:

When is the USMNT-Canada 2023 Concacaf Nations League Final?

The USMNT and Canada will face off on Sunday, June 18.

What time is the USMNT-Canada 2023 Concacaf Nations League Final?

Kick-off time for the final is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Canada 2023 Concacaf Nations League Final?

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is the venue for the matchup. It was also the venue for the USMNT-Mexico semifinal.

How to watch the USMNT-Canada 2023 Concacaf Nations League Final

The game will be available to stream on Paramount+ in English, while Univision will broadcast the game in Spanish.

Will Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie play in the Concacaf Nations League Final?

If the U.S. wants to retain the Nations League title it won in 2019-20, it will have to do so against Dest and McKennie, two guaranteed starters. Both players received straight red cards against Mexico and are ineligible to be in the squad. Tyler Adams remains out due to injury.

Will Gregg Berhalter coach the Concacaf Nations League Final?

Berhalter was officially announced as the USMNT manager on Friday, but he won't take over until after the Gold Cup that ends on July 16. B.J. Callaghan remains the interim manager after Anthony Hudson's brief stay.

