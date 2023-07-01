How to watch USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago in 2023 Gold Cup group stage finale

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 28: Jesús Ferreira #9 of the United States celebrates after a goal with Djordje Mihailovic #14 during a Group A match of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup against Saint Kitts and Nevis at CITYPARK on June 28, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bill Barrett/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

First place in Group A of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup is on the line for the U.S. men's national team on Sunday.

After tying 1-1 with Jamaica in the group opener then routing St. Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in the second game, the USMNT can close up shop and advance to the knockout stage as first-place finishers with a win against Trinidad and Tobago, depending on goal difference.

Trinidad and Tobago, however, can spoil things quite dramatically for the U.S. if they pull off an upset and Jamaica beats St. Kitts and Nevis. In such a scenario, the U.S. would be eliminated from the tournament, therefore dashing the team's hopes of repeating as champions.

Here's everything to know about the U.S.-Trinidad and Tobago fixture in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup:

When is the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago 2023 Gold Cup game?

The U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago will battle it out on Sunday, July 2.

What time is the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago 2023 Gold Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago 2023 Gold Cup game?

The action will transpire from the Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

How to watch the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago 2023 Gold Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English, and Univision will air the game in Spanish. It will also be available to stream on the Fox Sports mobile app.

What is Trinidad and Tobago's FIFA international ranking?

In FIFA's latest international ranking of the men's teams, the U.S. is 11th, Jamaica No. 63 and St. Kitts and Nevis No. 136. Trinidad and Tobago is sandwiched between the USMNT's opponents at No. 101.

What is the USMNT's 2023 Gold Cup schedule?

Here's a look at the group stage games coming for the U.S, with the first two in the books. If they advance, they would then compete in the knockout rounds. Canada, Guatemala, Cuba and Guadeloupe from Group D are potential quarterfinal matchups if the U.S. finishes first or second in Group A.

Game 1 - USMNT vs. Jamaica: 1-1 tie

Game 2 - USMNT vs. St. Kitts and Nevis : 6-0 win

6-0 win Game 3 - USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Sunday, July 2, 7 p.m. ET

