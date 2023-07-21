LeBron James and Kim Kardashian among celebrities at Messi's Inter Miami debut

The stars are out in South Florida.
Soccer legend Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Inter Miami on Friday night as the MLS club takes on Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. Messi wasn't named in Miami's starting XI, but he is expected to enter the match as a substitute at some point.
The highly-anticipated game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, featured a sellout crowd, including some celebrities.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in attendance to watch a fellow GOAT.
The two even shared an embrace prior to kickoff.
Speaking of GOATs, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams also came out to see Messi.
Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, brought her sons Saint and Psalm, both of whom were wearing Messi Inter Miami jerseys, to the match.
They posed for a photo alongside Inter Miami president and co-owner David Beckham and his wife Victoria.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed support for his new fellow Miami sports star as he attended the game with his wife Annah.
Marc Anthony was spotted in the crowd as well.
And a different big-name singer, Becky G, performed the national anthem prior to the game.