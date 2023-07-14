Lionel Messi spotted at Florida Publix ahead of Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi hasn’t taken the field with Inter Miami yet, but it appears that he’s already getting used to life in Florida.

The Argentinian soccer legend was spotted at a Publix store and took photos with shoppers.

Check out the scene below:

Lionel Messi is really out here shopping at a Publix 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HaTeYL7vDn — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 14, 2023

📸More pictures of Messi doing grocery at a Publix supermarket. So where will he be tomorrow night, a nearby Walmart? I would camp outside that store every week because he will run out of milk for sure.😭 pic.twitter.com/nMoEG2gOPX — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) July 14, 2023

Compared to places like Barcelona, Buenos Aires and Paris, where Messi is mobbed by adoring soccer supporters wherever he goes, it appears he was mostly able to go about his business at Publix.

Still, fans had a field day with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner shopping for his own groceries and becoming a true “Florida man.”

Messi is Florida Man. Casually shopping at local Publix 🛒🐐 https://t.co/4OEKXnNeDk — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 14, 2023

This was an absolutely brilliant first #FloridaMan photo of Messi. Iconic Publix checkout. https://t.co/VMed474idV — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) July 14, 2023

messi after he discovers the magical qualities of the publix chicken tender sub pic.twitter.com/mN4Ay1C3uC — GIM 🇰🇪 (@GimK_) July 14, 2023

Messi: “Life in Miami is gonna so different. We can be ourselves a little more here.”



Antonela: “You can finally do more things around the house and help out. Oh also, check the kitchen table, Leo. I gave you the shopping list.”



Messi: “The what?”



***10 mins later at Publix: pic.twitter.com/9hPPTQaTb8 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) July 14, 2023

Messi in Argentina: Can’t get into his own house



Messi in America: Shopping unbothered at Publix pic.twitter.com/E1qqugxQnR — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 14, 2023

don’t care what anyone has to say about florida, nothing beats publix culture. messi gets it. and look at that box of lucky charms. dude is about to crush a bowl on the beach after scoring six goals a game. welcome home, florida man https://t.co/SKfULzbWSZ — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) July 14, 2023

Messi showing up at a random Publix is a way better unveiling than a huge concert with Shakira and Bad Bunny. Messi is for the people. — Rob Usry (@RobUsry) July 14, 2023

Messi was spotted at other locations in South Florida on Wednesday, as well.

The 36-year-old is expected to debut with his new MLS club on Friday, July 21, against Liga MX squad Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.