Lionel Messi spotted at Florida Publix ahead of Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi hasn’t taken the field with Inter Miami yet, but it appears that he’s already getting used to life in Florida.
The Argentinian soccer legend was spotted at a Publix store and took photos with shoppers.
Check out the scene below:
Compared to places like Barcelona, Buenos Aires and Paris, where Messi is mobbed by adoring soccer supporters wherever he goes, it appears he was mostly able to go about his business at Publix.
Still, fans had a field day with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner shopping for his own groceries and becoming a true “Florida man.”
Messi was spotted at other locations in South Florida on Wednesday, as well.
The 36-year-old is expected to debut with his new MLS club on Friday, July 21, against Liga MX squad Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.