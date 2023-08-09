Is a date with Messi on the horizon for Union fans?

The last time the Union played Inter Miami, soccer fans in the Delaware Valley didn't get a chance to see Lionel Messi.

But, in a little under a week, the superstar could be coming to town.

Inter Miami will visit Subaru Park for another matchup with the Union if both clubs win their quarterfinal matchups Friday in the Leagues Cup tournament. The Union play Queretaro, while Messi's squad faces Charlotte. If both teams pick up victories, they'll square off in the semifinals Tuesday in Chester, Pennsylvania.

When Inter Miami came to Subaru Park in June, Messi, one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, had not yet joined his MLS team. It left Union fans hoping for another matchup down the line.

As the Union host Queretaro on Friday night, keep an eye on that Inter Miami-Charlotte score.