LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 15: Christian Pulisic #10 of the U.S. celebrating with his the U.S. team mates during a CONCACAF Nations League Semi-Final game between Mexico and the United States at Allegiant Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF).

September 2023 will include two firsts for the U.S. men's national team.

The USMNT on Thursday announced its two opponents for the FIFA-recognized international break in September: Uzbekistan and Oman.

It will mark the USMNT's first ever time playing each country, making them the 101st and 102nd opponents of the program.

𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗿!



🇺🇸 USA vs Uzbekistan 🇺🇿

📆 Sept. 9

📍 St. Louis



🇺🇸 USA vs Oman 🇴🇲

📆 Sept. 12

📍 St. Paul



Full Details » https://t.co/d1881KVKME pic.twitter.com/bOsgetsUN9 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) June 29, 2023

Uzbekistan will be the first opponent on Saturday, Sept. 9. The game will be held at CITYPARK, home of St. Louis City SC. The White Wolves are ranked No. 74 in FIFA's ranking of men's international teams.

Oman is literally a step above Uzbekistan. Al-Ahmar (The Reds) are ranked No. 73, so the level of competition will be around the same. That fixture is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 12 from Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.

Since it's an international break on FIFA's calendar, all U.S. players will be eligible for selection, such as Christian Pulisic, newcomer Folarin Balogun and more.

The following October international break will see the USMNT will take on two World Cup-quality nations in Germany and Ghana.

The Stars and Stripes will be coming off a summer that saw them lift the Nations League title over Canada, which came after a 3-0 thrashing of Mexico in the semifinal. They are also one of the top teams favored to win the ongoing Gold Cup and are defending champions of the biennial tournament.

Carlota Vizmanos and Miguel Gurwitz from Telemundo Deportes talk about the legacy American soccer player Alex Morgan has left in women’s soccer history just days before the FIFA Women’s World Cup.