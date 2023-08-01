USWNT fans stressed after Women's World Cup draw vs. Portugal

Sophia Smith #11 of the United States reacts to a missed scoring opportunity during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 01, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Well, that’s not the way the two-time defending Women’s World Cup champions drew it up.

The U.S. women’s national team was in control of its destiny Tuesday leading into its final Group E match against Portugal. The squad advanced, but not in the dominant fashion it is accustomed to.

The team played a scoreless draw against Portugal and nearly saw its quest at a three-peat come to a close. It finished as the runner-up in Group E, meaning it will face the Group G winner – likely Sweden – Sunday with no room for error.

Here’s what fans were saying during and after Tuesday’s close call, with plenty of shade for USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski, “Barbie” jokes and appreciation for the goal post:

Kelley O’Hara said Vlatko had his chance and now she’s going to coach this team #USWNT pic.twitter.com/O4ZvTVxV7l — Chuckie Maggio (@chuckiemaggio) August 1, 2023

Vlatko everytime he looks at the bench #uswnt pic.twitter.com/mEPTEYYC7Q — ReiGn (@ValuShipper) August 1, 2023

Having the number 1 ranked team in the world and playing for a 0-0 draw #USWNT pic.twitter.com/qoBleLyYyK — Anna Foss (@AnnaKFoss) August 1, 2023

Everyone ignoring the fire alarm while the USWNT play like crap is a little too on the nose as a metaphor — Kim McCauley (@kimischilling) August 1, 2023

congratulations to the @USWNT player of the match, they came up big at the critical moment. well played 👏 #PORUSA #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/NVwW8cue1t — Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) August 1, 2023

American fans will have another early – and likely stressful – morning when the USWNT takes the field again at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Sunday.