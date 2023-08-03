Trending
Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup Round of 16 schedule, matchups and how to watch info

Here's the full schedule for the knockout phase of the 2023 Women's World Cup

By Max Molski

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station.
NBC Universal, Inc.

It's win or go home from here on out at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Group play wrapped up on Thursday and the field of teams is down to 16. Some countries arrived at the Round of 16 in style, while others stumbled into the knockout phase.

Japan, England and Sweden dominated their respective groups, winning all three round-robin matches. Australia, France, Colombia and the Netherlands each won two matches in group play to lead their respective groups. Switzerland, meanwhile, landed atop an evenly matched Group A with one win and two draws.

The U.S. women's national team is back in the Round of 16 for the ninth consecutive Women's World Cup, but it will need to clean things up to avoid its earliest ever exit from the tournament. After beating Vietnam in the opener, the Americans salvaged a draw against the Netherlands and escaped elimination with a scoreless draw against Portugal.

Things will only get harder from here for the USWNT, beginning with a Round of 16 clash against Sweden on Sunday.

With group play in the books, let's look at the schedule, matchups and viewing information for the remaining matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Women’s World Cup Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, Aug. 5

Switzerland vs. Spain

  • Time: 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT (Friday)
  • Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
  • TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Women's World Cup Aug 1

USWNT no longer the favorite to win 2023 Women's World Cup

USWNT Aug 1

USWNT to face Sweden in Round of 16 at Women's World Cup

Japan vs. Norway

  • Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
  • Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand
  • TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Netherlands vs. South Africa

  • Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT
  • Location: Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Sunday, Aug. 6

Sweden vs. USWNT

  • Time: 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT
  • Location: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Monday, Aug. 7

England vs. Nigeria

  • Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT
  • Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
  • TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Australia vs. Denmark

  • Time: 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT
  • Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
  • TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Colombia vs. Jamaica

  • Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
  • Location: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
  • TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

France vs. Morocco

  • Time: 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT
  • Location: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia
  • TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish) 

Quarterfinal, semifinal and final schedule

Thursday, Aug. 10

Quarterfinal 1: Spain/Switzerland vs. Netherlands/South Africa

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
  • Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Friday, Aug. 11

Quarterfinal 2: Japan/Norway vs. Sweden/USWNT

  • Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT
  • Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Saturday, Aug. 12

Quarterfinal 3: Australia/Denmark vs. France/Morocco

  • Time: 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT
  • Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Quarterfinal 4: England/Nigeria vs. Colombia/Jamaica

  • Time: 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT
  • Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner

  • Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
  • Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner

  • Time: 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT
  • Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Saturday, Aug. 19

Women’s World Cup third-place match

  • Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
  • Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Sunday, Aug. 20

Women’s World Cup Final

  • Time: 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT
  • Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

This article tagged under:

Women's World CupsoccerUSWNT
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us