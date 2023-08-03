Women's World Cup Round of 16 schedule, matchups and how to watch info

It's win or go home from here on out at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Group play wrapped up on Thursday and the field of teams is down to 16. Some countries arrived at the Round of 16 in style, while others stumbled into the knockout phase.

Japan, England and Sweden dominated their respective groups, winning all three round-robin matches. Australia, France, Colombia and the Netherlands each won two matches in group play to lead their respective groups. Switzerland, meanwhile, landed atop an evenly matched Group A with one win and two draws.

The U.S. women's national team is back in the Round of 16 for the ninth consecutive Women's World Cup, but it will need to clean things up to avoid its earliest ever exit from the tournament. After beating Vietnam in the opener, the Americans salvaged a draw against the Netherlands and escaped elimination with a scoreless draw against Portugal.

Things will only get harder from here for the USWNT, beginning with a Round of 16 clash against Sweden on Sunday.

With group play in the books, let's look at the schedule, matchups and viewing information for the remaining matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Women’s World Cup Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, Aug. 5

Switzerland vs. Spain

Time: 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT (Friday)

Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Japan vs. Norway

Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT

Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Netherlands vs. South Africa

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Location: Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Sunday, Aug. 6

Sweden vs. USWNT

Time: 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT

Location: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Monday, Aug. 7

England vs. Nigeria

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT

Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia

TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Australia vs. Denmark

Time: 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT

Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia

TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Colombia vs. Jamaica

Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT

Location: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

France vs. Morocco

Time: 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT

Location: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia

TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Quarterfinal, semifinal and final schedule

Thursday, Aug. 10

Quarterfinal 1: Spain/Switzerland vs. Netherlands/South Africa

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Friday, Aug. 11

Quarterfinal 2: Japan/Norway vs. Sweden/USWNT

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT

Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Saturday, Aug. 12

Quarterfinal 3: Australia/Denmark vs. France/Morocco

Time: 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT

Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Quarterfinal 4: England/Nigeria vs. Colombia/Jamaica

Time: 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT

Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner

Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT

Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner

Time: 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT

Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Saturday, Aug. 19

Women’s World Cup third-place match

Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT

Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Sunday, Aug. 20

Women’s World Cup Final