USWNT no longer the favorite to win 2023 Women's World Cup

The United States Women's National Team is now an underdog.

Well, maybe that's a little much.

But they are no longer the betting favorite to win the 2023 Women's World Cup. The two-time defending champs, who are seeking to become the first team in soccer history to three-peat in the World Cup, are listed at +450 to win the tournament, according to PointsBet.

That is tied with Spain for the second-best odds in the World Cup. England, one of two teams to go 3-0-0 in group stage, enters the Round of 16 as the favorite to win the World Cup at +350.

The USWNT went just 1-2-0, just barely advancing to the knockout stage on Tuesday after finishing in a scoreless draw when a shot by Portugal's Ana Capeta struck the post in stoppage time.

The U.S., which has won four Women's World Cup championships and never been eliminated in the group stage, finished in second place in Group E. The Netherlands, which ended the USWNT's 13-match World Cup winning streak after a 1-1 draw, finished atop the group at 2-1-0.

It was the second time the USWNT did not place first in a Women's World Cup group stage and the first time it only won one game in group play. The team mustered just four goals in three games.

Despite the United States' historical dominance in the Women's World Cup, oddsmakers did not feel that their play through their first three games of the 2023 tournament was inspiring enough to maintain their spot as favorite.

England had a plus-seven goal differential in Group D. The only other team to go 3-0-0 and earn nine points during group play at the 2023 Women's World Cup was Japan, which placed first in Group C. Japan currently has the fourth-best odds at +800.

England will face Nigeria, the Group B runner-up, in the Round of 16 on Monday. The USWNT will play the Group G winner, which is expected to be Sweden, on Sunday.

Who is the favorite to win the Women's World Cup?

Here's a look at the odds to win the 2023 Women's World Cup for the team's that are still in contention as of Tuesday evening.

England +350

USA +450

Spain +450

Japan +800

Germany +900

Australia +1000

Netherlands +1100

France +1200

Brazil +1600

Sweden +2000

Colombia +5000

Norway +6600

Denmark +10000

Nigeria +10000

Switzerland +20000

Italy +25000

Jamaica +35000

China +50000

South Africa +50000

Morocco +100000

Argentina +100000

