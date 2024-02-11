49ers' Dre Greenlaw hurt while running onto field, ruled out with Achilles injury

The 49ers lost a key piece to their defense in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been ruled out for the remainder of the Super Bowl after he suffered an Achilles injury as he ran onto the field for the 49ers' defensive drive with 9:16 remaining in the second quarter.

Dre was carted off after suffering an injury running back onto the field 😢



pic.twitter.com/S0l8XYklCJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After suffering the injury, Greenlaw was attended to by trainers on San Francisco's sideline before leaving the game on a cart.

Greenlaw initially was questionable to return before the 49ers ruled him out just before halftime.

Backup linebacker Oren Burks replaced Greenlaw on the following drive.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face in a highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII matchup. Here’s a look at some numbers behind the big game.