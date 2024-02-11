Jake Moody sets record for longest field goal in Super Bowl history with 55-yard boot

Rookie kicker Jake Moody etched his name into the NFL history books in the second quarter of the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII matchup with the Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

With San Francisco facing a fourth-and-14 at the Kansas City 37-yard line, coach Kyle Shanahan opted to send Moody out to attempt a 55-yard field goal.

The rookie out of Michigan drilled the kick through the uprights, setting the record for the longest field goal make in Super Bowl history.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Jake Moody breaks the Super Bowl record for longest field goal with this 55-yard boot 😱 pic.twitter.com/QLGbrBkiwM — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024

Moody's record kick gave the 49ers a 3-0 lead, finally getting points on the board after San Francisco outgained Kansas City by over 100 yards in the opening frame.

The 49ers' rookie kicker is now two-for-two on postseason field goal attempts from 50-plus yards.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face in a highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII matchup. Here’s a look at some numbers behind the big game.