Everything to know about the 2024 Australian Open

Tennis action is about to be full swing Down Under.

The Australian Open will kick off the 2024 Grand Slam calendar and players are bouncing back from their offseasons.

This year's tournament is even more exciting with the return of many fan favorites, including tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka. And for the players, the incentive to win is higher than ever with historic prize money on the line.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Ahead of the action, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park:

Where is the 2024 Australian Open?

The 2024 Australian Open will be held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

When is the 2024 Australian Open?

The 2024 Australian Open starts on Sunday, Jan. 14, and ends on Sunday, Jan. 28.

This is the first time an extra Sunday has been added to the tournament.

Who won the 2023 Australian Open?

On the men's side, the 2023 Australian Open champion was Novak Djokovic, who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final, 6-3, 7-6, 7-6.

The women's champion was Aryna Sabalenka, as she defeated Elena Rybakina in the final, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to claim her first ever Grand Slam title.

Aryna Sabalenka, now the top ranked women's tennis player in the world, is focused on the U.S. Open despite her rise in the rankings.

How can I watch the 2024 Australian Open in the United States?

The 2024 Australian Open will be available to watch on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and the Tennis Channel.

You can stream the entire tournament with a live TV service provider or watch on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android Devices.

What is the 2024 Australian Open draw?

The Australian Open draw has not been released yet.

Novak Djokovic talks about his motivation heading into the U.S. Open.

Is Rafael Nadal playing the 2024 Australian Open?

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is back in action Down Under.

The Spaniard returns to the Australian Open after taking nearly 12 months to heal a hip injury. His last competitive match ahead of the 2024 season was last year's Australian Open, where he fell in the second round.

Is Naomi Osaka playing the 2024 Australian Open?

Naomi Osaka will be at the Australian Open, but this time with a different perspective as a mother.

The 26-year-old from Japan has a special place in her heart for the Grand Slam Down Under. She is a two-time singles champion at Melbourne Park and is looking to reclaim her world No. 1 ranking one win at a time.

Coco Gauff describes how watching Carlos Alcaraz helped her smile while playing tennis, making it more enjoyable.