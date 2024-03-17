Even when Coco Gauff loses, she’s still winning.

The American tennis star, who celebrated her 20th birthday on Wednesday, made her first-ever trip to In-N-Out Burger — the beloved fast food chain primarily on the West Coast of the United States — after falling in the semifinals of Indian Wells on Friday night.

While on the drive-through line, Gauff received a note on a napkin from a fan that read, “Coco, Thanks for being an amazing an amazing role model! You were one heck of a fighter tonight. We sure love you!”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A family gave @CocoGauff a note and paid for her meal.



Kindness wins. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/unYPnLUMw5 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 16, 2024

The note was signed by the Rowley family, who were able to snap a photo with the tennis star on the fast food chain line minutes before midnight.

Gauff was touched by the gesture, saying, “Thank you to the Rowley family for giving me this while in the drive thru at in n out,” on her Instagram story. “and they paid for my meal. always positives even in the losses. human connections like this mean a lot especially after tough matches so thank you!”

Thank you @CocoGauff for making these kids dreams come true tonight at the “In and Out” drive-thru. You played an incredible match and fought hard!



The kids were so happy when they saw you posted about it on your Insta Stories as well! 💙 Sending much love! pic.twitter.com/Iiu5gZXN3s — Shane Rowley (@utahshane) March 16, 2024

Gauff lost to Maria Sakkari in the semifinals of Indian Wells in three sets.

To make matters eerie, Gauff was supposedly on the same flight and row as the Rowley family on their flight back home.

Where the family and Gauff were headed is unclear, however, Gauff is set to play at the Miami Open which begins next week.

Would you all believe me if I told you Coco was on our flight home, and happened sit on our “same row”! 🤯



You can’t make this up! She was as classy as they come, once again!



Good luck in Miami! 💯 pic.twitter.com/2agSav2tPo — Shane Rowley (@utahshane) March 17, 2024

Coco Gauff describes how watching Carlos Alcaraz helped her smile while playing tennis, making it more enjoyable.