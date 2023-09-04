‘Witnessing greatness': Aaron Rodgers scratches watching Novak Djokovic in person at US Open off bucket list

Greatness meets greatness.

Jets star Aaron Rodgers was in attendance for Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open Round of 16 win against Borna Gojo on Sunday. The legendary quarterback was into the match as much as the New York diehard fans were.

"Bucket list ✓ being able to witness the greatness of @djokernole in person at #arthurashestadium," the 39-year-old Rodgers wrote in an Instagram story.

In the photo, Djokovic is featured serving in front of a "Moderna" sign. Rodgers crossed out the U.S. Open sponsor label and wrote, "#novaxdjokovic" with a goat emoji.

Both Rodgers and Djokovic are publicly unvaccinated against COVID-19. The 23-time Grand Slam champion had to miss the 2022 U.S. Open due to health regulations.

Djokovic returns to play in the quarterfinals on Tuesday against American Taylor Fritz.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets face the Bills in its 2023 NFL season opener on Monday, September 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET.