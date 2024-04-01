Paul Heyman on WrestleMania 40, Hall of Fame and ECW in Philadelphia on Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

Ahead of WrestleMania 40 and his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, professional wrestling legend Paul Heyman sits down with John Clark to talk about his long career and the impact Philadelphia had on wrestling.

00:00 - Paul Heyman

00:38 - WWE Hall of Fame

03:29 - Helping the next generation

06:20 - Proudest moment

07:48 - Starting ECW in Philadelphia

12:33 - Philly's impact on wrestling

20:53 - Favorite role

23:31 - Finding the next star

27:37 - Overlooked talent

35:33 - Football players becoming wrestlers

38:13 - Who's the best on the mic?

40:08 - Greatest Workers

46:43 - Never stopping

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube