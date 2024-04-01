Trending
Paul Heyman on WrestleMania 40, Hall of Fame and ECW in Philadelphia on Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Ahead of WrestleMania 40 and his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, professional wrestling legend Paul Heyman sits down with John Clark to talk about his long career and the impact Philadelphia had on wrestling.

00:00 - Paul Heyman
00:38 - WWE Hall of Fame
03:29 - Helping the next generation
06:20 - Proudest moment
07:48 - Starting ECW in Philadelphia
12:33 - Philly's impact on wrestling
20:53 - Favorite role
23:31 - Finding the next star
27:37 - Overlooked talent
35:33 - Football players becoming wrestlers
38:13 - Who's the best on the mic?
40:08 - Greatest Workers
46:43 - Never stopping

