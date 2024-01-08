Tiger Woods announces end of 27-year partnership with Nike, hints at ‘another chapter'

The iconic partnership between Tiger Woods and Nike is officially over.

Woods, who has worn Nike apparel since his professional golf debut in 1996, shared the news in a social media statement on Monday morning.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” the 48-year-old Woods said. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Nike shared a message in response, with a photo of Woods' customary fist pump while wearing a red Nike shirt and black Nike hat.

"Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful," Nike's post said, along with the photo and the words, “It was a hell of a round, Tiger.”

Woods immediately signed with Nike in 1996 upon turning pro. He signed multiple extensions with the brand, including his last reported 10-year deal that expired at the end of 2023.

Of course, all of Woods' iconic moments came while rocking Nike attire. From his 15-stroke win at Pebble Beach in 2000 to the Tiger Slam, winning on one leg and then his most recent Masters win in 2019, Woods has always worn Nike.

While Woods hasn't revealed what his next move will be, his message on Monday did say that "there will certainly be another chapter." His part note of "See you in LA" indicated that he could play in the Genesis Invitational, which is set for Feb. 15-18 at Riviera Country Club.

Woods last played professional from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 at the Hero World Challenge, which marked his return to golf after nearly eight months off. He withdrew from the third round of the Masters last April and underwent ankle surgery two weeks later.

In December, Woods said that his hope was to play one tournament a month in 2024. He has an exemption to compete in the Players Championship in March thanks to his 2019 Masters win, and the Masters are set for April 11-14.