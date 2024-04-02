Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters? Here's what we know

Tiger Woods is invited to play in the Masters for life.

Five lifetimes, actually.

Woods has won golf’s signature major tournament five times in his career, and it takes just one victory to get a lifetime invitation to the Masters.

But Woods has been limited by serious injuries in recent years, raising questions about his availability even for majors. He is still recovering from fusion surgery on his right ankle that he underwent after last year's Masters to address the lingering effects of injuries suffered in a 2021 car wreck.

Woods’ goal, of course, isn’t just to play but to win. Will he continue his quest for his sixth green jacket and 16th major win at the 2024 Masters when the tournament begins on April 11?

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters?

Probably.

Spring doesn't officially start until there are rumors of Tiger Woods showing up at Augusta. Those rumors began on March 29 and were later confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, who reported that Woods played a round on the course in advance of the Masters.

As @TWlegion noted earlier, Tiger is at Augusta National today in advance of the Masters. Word is he is playing with (or did) club chairman Fred Ridley and . . . Justin Thomas. — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) March 30, 2024

Woods, as he has done in the past, is likely testing his body to see if he is healthy enough to compete in the tournament. Official word on if he will be participating is expected in the days leading up to the tournament.

The 48-year-old competed in his first event of the year in February at the Genesis Invitational but withdrew in the second round due to the flu-like symptoms. Woods was 2-over in the tournament through his first six holes of the second round.

In March, Woods elected not to play in The Players Championship, which is unofficially considered golf’s fifth major. Woods has not played in the event since 2019.

Woods said recently that he had been optimistic he could play once a month through the majors in 2024.

How many times has Tiger Woods won the Masters?

Woods owns five green jackets. (Well, he has won five green jackets, but he technically only owns one...and he's not even allowed to take that one home).

With one more victory, he’ll tie Jack Nicklaus for the most Masters wins at six. The only other golfer to win the Masters four times is Arnold Palmer.

When did Tiger Woods win the Masters?

Woods became the youngest Masters winner in 1997 when he captured his first green jacket at the age of 21 years and 104 days old.

He won consecutive Masters in 2001 and 2002, becoming just the third golfer to win the tournament in back-to-back years (Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo). His fourth Masters win came in 2005.

Woods authored one of sport’s greatest comeback stories when he won his fifth Masters in 2019. Following years of turmoil in his personal life and a series of back surgeries, Woods won his first major victory in more than a decade.

Did Tiger Woods play in the 2023 Masters?

Woods played in the 2023 Masters but, for the first time, did not finish the tournament.

He withdrew before the resumption of the rain-delayed third round after reaggravating his plantar fasciitis. Woods, at the time, was 9-over and in last place among those that made the cut.

Woods, who has never missed the cut at the Masters as a pro, competed in the 2022 Masters and finished tied for 47th. It was his first official PGA Tour event since suffering serious leg injuries in the February 2021 car crash.

He completed the tournament, but he shot 6-over 78 on both Saturday and Sunday to finish at 13-over for the worst score of his professional career at the Masters.