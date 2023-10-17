Dave Roberts to remain as Dodgers manager despite latest disappointing playoff exit

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) reacts in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game 3 of the NLDS in the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field.

The Dodgers won't be making a managerial change this offseason.

Dave Roberts will return as Los Angeles' manager in 2024, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman confirmed to reporters during an end-of-season press conference on Tuesday.

The news comes less than a week after the Dodgers' latest disappointing playoff exit. The Dodgers entered the 2023 MLB postseason as the NL's No. 2 seed following a 100-win regular season but were swept in the NLDS by the No. 6-seeded Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers scored six total runs and got fewer than five combined innings from their starting pitchers in the three-game sweep. They became just the second team in MLB history to never hold a lead in a playoff series after a 100-win season, according to ESPN.

“We need to figure out what we can do differently and how to go about it,” Friedman told reporters, via the Associated Press. “When there’s an organizational failure I think it starts and ends with me. I didn’t do a good enough job."

“Organizational failure means it’s on all of us and we all have a hand in it,” he added. “If this were one person or a small collection of people in my estimation we would make changes.”

The loss to Arizona marked the third straight year that the Dodgers were eliminated by a team they finished at least 15 games ahead of during the regular season. A 106-win Dodgers team lost to an 88-win (and eventual champion) Atlanta Braves club in the 2021 NLCS, while a 111-win Dodgers team lost to an 89-win San Diego Padres club in the 2022 NLDS. Los Angeles finished 16 games ahead of the 84-win D-backs this season.

The 2019 Dodgers were also bounced in the NLDS after a 106-win campaign, falling to a 93-win (and eventual champion) Washington Nationals club. Of course, Los Angeles responded by winning the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

That 2020 championship triumph is one of three World Series appearances the Dodgers have made during Roberts' eight-year tenure. Los Angeles has also won at least 56 percent of its games and made the playoffs in each season under Roberts.