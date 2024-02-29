While the Phillies have announced several new events and features at Citizens Bank Park for the upcoming season, one popular promotion will be noticeably absent this year.

The team announced Thursday that they’re replacing "Dollar Dog Nights" with “Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights.” The new giveaway will take place on April 2 and April 16 and will allow fans to buy one hot dog at regular price and get the second hot dog for free at concession stands throughout the ballpark.

The Phillies announced Thursday that they’re replacing "Dollar Dog Nights" with “Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights.” The new giveaway will take place on April 2 and April 16 and will allow fans to buy one hot dog at regular price and get the second hot dog for free at concession stands throughout the ballpark. John Weber, Senior Vice President, Ticket Operations & Projects, answered questions about the change and responded to fan reactions.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"This was done in order to make sure we try to provide a positive environment for all of our fans at our game," John Weber, the Phillies' Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects, said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Weber also said long lines during the event led to their decision to replace it as well.

"All those things combined kind of led us to this point," Weber said.

Dollar Dog Night was first introduced in 1997 at Veterans Stadium, the former home of the Phillies. The promotion featured $1 hot dogs and was a popular event for fans. At times it became rowdy however, with some incidents in which fans tossed hot dogs at players.

“The last couple years there was some operational issues which we’re going to address but also last season, the throwing of hot dogs, it just was not an enjoyable experience," Weber said. "We’re working on a few things. Additional staffing. Additional hot dog areas to sell the hot dogs and additional security as we move forward into 2024.”

Fans reacted strongly to the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Phillies will no longer have dollar dog nights at CBP. The Phillies are announcing dates for Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights on April 2 and April 16, fans can buy one hot dog at regular price and get the second for free. “This modification to the previous Hatfield… pic.twitter.com/7GR40s0fZ8 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 29, 2024

While Weber acknowledged some of the negative reactions that were seen on social media, he also said the Phillies received feedback from other fans who wanted them to end Dollar Dog Nights.

“We also do surveys for our fans and a lot of surveys from our fans were they did not have a good experience. Also just emails. I know there’s a social media element," Weber said. "There’s also fans that communicate directly with the club and it was not a good experience for our fans who came to the games last year. That’s the bottom line. And our goal is to change that and to make it a good experience for all of our fans that come while also driving ticket sales.”

The Phillies also announced other new giveaways and promotions for the upcoming season: