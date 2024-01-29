10 Phillies promotional games you don't want to miss in 2024

16 days until pitchers and catchers report.

26 days until spring training.

59 days until the Phillies return home for Opening Day.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

We made it.

The 2024 MLB season is right around the corner and soon enough, Citizens Bank Park will be flooded with fans through the summer months.

The Phillies enter the season with unfinished business, falling just one win shy from a second consecutive World Series appearance. They'll look to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season and 17th time in franchise history.

"We won more playoff games than any other team in baseball in the last two years," manager Rob Thomson said early January. "But we haven't won the big one.

"I think our players will be really motivated to come in here and get this thing done. That's probably the biggest thing I'm excited about."

It's safe to say there's a lot to look forward to in the coming months — both on and off the field.

The Phillies always knock their promotional nights out of the park (sorry for the pun) and this season is no different.

With that being said, let's take a look at 10 promotional games you don't want to miss out on this summer at Citizens Bank Park.

March 28 vs. Braves — Opening Day

All fans in attendance will receive a Phillies scarf.

April 21 vs. White Sox — Citizens Phanatic Birthday

Children 14 and under receive Phanatic mittens.

May 5 vs. Giants — Mother's Appreciation Day

Women 15 and older receive ladies bucket hat.

May 17 vs. Nationals

All fans will receive a Bryson Stott bobblehead.

June 21 vs. Diamondbacks — Cole Hamels Retirement Night

"A special event to honor one of the greatest pitchers in team history: 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels, who will officially retire as a Phillie before the game!"

Fans 15 and older will receive a 2009 National League Champions Replica Ring.

June 23 vs. Diamondbacks — Father's Appreciation Day

Men 15 and older receive Phillies hat.

June 27 & 28 vs. Marlins

Stay at the ballpark following the conclusion of both games for firework shows.

July 11 vs. Dodgers — 1980s Retro Night

Children 14 and under receive a Phillies bullpen cart (though maybe, just maybe, they'll decide to open this up for everyone in attendance. It's certainly one of the cooler giveaways in recent years.)

July 26 vs. Guardians

All fans will receive a Trea Turner bobblehead.

July 28 vs. Guardians

Children 14 and under will receive a Kyle Schwarber "Schwarbomb" beach towel.

You can view the full promotional schedule, which includes more giveaways, concerts, theme nights and more, here.