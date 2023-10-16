Kim Ng not returning as as Miami Marlins general manager after making playoffs in 2023

Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng, the first female GM of a major North American sports franchise, will not be returning to the team.

The Marlins announced Monday that they exercised their team option for her to return in 2024, but she declined her mutual option.

"We thank Kim for her contributions during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well," the team said in a statement. "We will immediately begin a thorough and extensive search for new leadership as we plan to continue to invest in the Marlins organization both on and off the field. We are committed to our fans and the South Florida community and look to build off the momentum of the great progress of this year."

Ng, 54, was named the team's general manager in November 2020.

After back-to-back losing seasons and fourth place finishes, the Marlins came in third in 2023 with an 84-78 record and made the playoffs. They were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card round.