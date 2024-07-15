Future MLB All-Star Game locations for 2025 and beyond

The Midsummer Classic is making its first stop in Arlington, Texas, in nearly 30 years.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be held at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. It's the first time the game will be held at the stadium and just the second time ever it will be played in the Texas city (1995).

Following the 2024 edition, where will the MLB All-Star Game head next? Here's what we know about future MLB All-Star Game hosts.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

2025: Truist Park, Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park, their home stadium that opened in 2017.

The MLB All-Star Game was supposed to be held in Atlanta in 2021, but the league announced in April of that year that it was moving the game to Coors Field in Denver in response to Georgia voting rules signed into law that were condemned for being too restrictive.

MLB announced in November 2023 that Atlanta would host the 2025 edition. It will mark the city's third MLB All-Star Game (1972 and 2000).

2026: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Phillies

MLB will celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence by holding the 2026 All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

The league made a similar decision in 1976, as it held its Midsummer Classic in Philadelphia 200 years after the Declaration of Independence was signed in the city.

The 2026 event at the Philadelphia Phillies' Citizens Bank Park will be the fifth MLB All-Star Game in the City of Brotherly Love (1943, 1952, 1976 and 1996).

2027 and beyond

MLB has not announced any future All-Star Game locations past 2026.

Which city has hosted the most MLB All-Star Games?

New York City has hosted the most All-Star Games with nine. Four of those were hosted by the New York Yankees (1939, 1960, 1977 and 2008), two were by the New York Mets (1964 and 2013), two were by the New York Giants (1934 and 1942) and one was by the Brooklyn Dodgers (1949).

Here is a glance at all of the cities that have hosted at least four MLB All-Star Games: