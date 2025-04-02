Where to watch NBC Sports Philadelphia

Trending
Philadelphia sports fans looking to catch their favorite teams locally through NBC Sports Philadelphia can do so through a variety of local cable networks or online platforms.

Whether it’s Xfinity or Peacock and more, catching Philadelphia 76ers and Phillies games or Flyers action is more accessible than ever. 

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how and where to find your favorite Philly teams on television or online: 

Adams Cable

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Adams Cable.

Armstrong Utilities

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Armstrong Utilities.

Astound Broadband

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Astound Broadband.

Blue Ridge Cable

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Blue Ridge Cable.

Breezeline

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Breezeline.

Fubo TV

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies online on Fubo TV (free trial).

1. Purchase a plan starting at $84/mo

2. Access the Fubo TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices

Hotwire Communications

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Hotwire Communications.

Hulu

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies online on Hulu (free trial).

1. Purchase a plan starting at $82.99/mo

2. Access the Hulu TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices

Optimum

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Optimum.

Peacock

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies online on Peacock.

1. Click "Get Started" and enter zip code

2. Add Philadelphia Regional Sports Network under Peacock Premium Plan

Service Electric Cable TV

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Service Electric Cable TV.

1. Select region then browse packages/channel lineup

Service Electric Cablevision

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Service Electric Cablevision.

1. Select region then browse packages/channel lineup

Verizon Fios

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Verizon Fios.

Xfinity

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Xfinity.

1. Subscribe to the Digital Preferred/Ultimate TV package to access NBC Sports Philadelphia

YouTube TV

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies online on YouTube TV.

