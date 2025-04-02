Where to watch NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia sports fans looking to catch their favorite teams locally through NBC Sports Philadelphia can do so through a variety of local cable networks or online platforms.
Whether it’s Xfinity or Peacock and more, catching Philadelphia 76ers and Phillies games or Flyers action is more accessible than ever.
Here’s a comprehensive guide on how and where to find your favorite Philly teams on television or online:
Adams Cable Armstrong Utilities Astound Broadband Blue Ridge Cable Breezeline Fubo TV Hotwire Communications Hulu Optimum Peacock Service Electric Cable TV Service Electric Cablevision Verizon Fios Xfinity YouTube TV
Adams Cable
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Adams Cable.
Armstrong Utilities
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Armstrong Utilities.
Astound Broadband
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Astound Broadband.
Blue Ridge Cable
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Blue Ridge Cable.
Breezeline
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Breezeline.
Fubo TV
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies online on Fubo TV (free trial).
1. Purchase a plan starting at $84/mo
2. Access the Fubo TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices
Hotwire Communications
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Hotwire Communications.
Hulu
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies online on Hulu (free trial).
1. Purchase a plan starting at $82.99/mo
2. Access the Hulu TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices
Optimum
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Optimum.
Peacock
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies online on Peacock.
1. Click "Get Started" and enter zip code
2. Add Philadelphia Regional Sports Network under Peacock Premium Plan
Service Electric Cable TV
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Service Electric Cable TV.
1. Select region then browse packages/channel lineup
Service Electric Cablevision
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Service Electric Cablevision.
1. Select region then browse packages/channel lineup
Verizon Fios
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Verizon Fios.
Xfinity
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies on Xfinity.
1. Subscribe to the Digital Preferred/Ultimate TV package to access NBC Sports Philadelphia
YouTube TV
Watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and Phillies online on YouTube TV.